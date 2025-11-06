Yadav brothers, singer Maithili Thakur: 5 key candidates in Phase 1 of Bihar voting

Bihar is voting for the first phase of the crucial assembly elections with over 3.7 crore voters set to seal the fate of 1,314 candidates in fray for 121 seats across 18 districts. Tejashwi Yadav is eyeing for a hat-trick from in Raghopur, a constituency that was formerly represented by his chief minister parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. (AFP)

The first phase of voting, that kickstarted at 7 am on Thursday, is witnessing some key battles on including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Tejashwi Yadav and deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

