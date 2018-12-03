Telangana assembly elections 2018: Was Charminar also built by Naidu? KCR accuses Andhra CM of distorting facts

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of distorting facts over Hyderabad’s development and said he needed a “mental check up”.

“Chandrababu Naidu says he built Hyderabad. Quli Qutub Shah who built the city would commit suicide (if he is alive and hears this). Was Charminar (monument) also built by Naidu? I don’t understand,” he told an election rally in Hyderabad.

“Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit,” Rao, the caretaker chief minister of Telangana, said attacking Naidu.While Rao in his campaign meetings had been accusing Naidu of having claimed to have built Hyderabad, the latter has clarified that he only said he had put the Telangana capital on the world map and that Cyberabad (IT district here) was his brain child.

Also Read: Telangana election 2018: KCR’s home seat of Gajwel is a study in contrast

The TRS is going it alone in the December 7 assembly elections while the TDP is part of the Congress-led People’s Front.

Turning up the heat on Naidu, Rao alleged he did have real concern for people.

Seeking votes for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, he said in a matured democracy it was the people who should win, not political parties or leaders.

“On one side you have Congress and TDP which ruled the state for 58 years and on the other side there is TRS which fought for Telangana and achieved it,” he said.

Asking the people to recall the power supply situation before his government came to power, he said “We worked hard to ensure all the problems are solved and now you are enjoying quality power 24 hours.

Rao warned that if the Peoples Front won the elections, the power centre would be shifted from Hyderabad to Delhi and Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Later, speaking at a meeting where the party’s manifesto was released, the TRS chief appealed to the people of Andhra and Rayalaseema regions living in Telengana to vote for his party.

Alleging that Naidu was trying to spread animosity among the people for political gains, he said those who have settled here over the years were considered as Telangana citizens and there will not be any discrimination against them.

People from Andhra and Rayalaseema are happily living here. I have told this many times, they are considered sons of this soil. Try to be proud Hyderabadis...Lets enjoy the brand image of the city. Lest not fight with each other, he said.

Read More: Telangana elections 2018: KCR is an apprentice of Sonia Gandhi, says PM Modi

He also said the TRS had given tickets to persons with Andhra origin also exuded confidence they will win.

Rao said the state capital, which had been rocked by communal violence in the past, was peaceful and there was not even a single instance curfew imposition during the past four and half years of TRS rule.

For full assembly elections coverage, click here.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:39 IST