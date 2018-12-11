Telangana assembly results 2018: Postal ballots give KCR’s TRS the edge

The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 began with postal ballots being counted first. The first trends indicated that K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had the advantage on 24 seats with the Congress-led Grand Alliance leading in 14 seats. The BJP, which is hoping to get a larger pie out of the vote share as compared to the 2014 elections, has got a lead in one seat. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 5 seats.

Telangana voted on December 7 along with Rajasthan on the last day of voting in the assembly elections which are being seen as a semi-final before the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), on Monday.

It is learnt that both leaders discussed the likelihood of no party getting an absolute majority in the assembly.

The main challenge to TRS is the Maha Kootami or grand alliance of four parties led by the Congress. The Telugu Desam Party, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, is part of this alliance, besides the Communist Party of India and the Telangana Jana Samithi.

A delegation of the Maha Kootami met governor E S L Narasimhan on Monday evening, asking that they be treated as a single political entity which should be given the opportunity to form the government in the event of a hung assembly.

(Click here for Telangana assembly results live updates)

Owaisi, who had declared his support for the TRS whilst campaigning for the December 7 state polls, reiterated his support for KCR on social media platform Twitter. “Insha Allah, he will form the next government on its own and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards the larger goal of nation building,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

He visited Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence and office of KCR on his Bullet motorbike in the afternoon. He was unaccompanied and remained there for two hours.

The TRS needs to win at least 60 seats in the 119 member strong assembly to form the next government in Telangana. The AIMIM, which contested in eight assembly segments, all in Hyderabad, expects to retain its seven seats, and will play a crucial role.

Over the weekend, BJP state president K Laxman said that the party will play a “vital role” in the formation of the next government. He said that the BJP will support the TRS if it did not ally with AIMIM. Party spokesperson K Krishnasagar Rao later said that Laxman’s comments were taken out of context.

TRS spokesman Bhanu Prasad rejected the BJP’s purported offer saying that the TRS will form the government on its own.

(Click here for Assembly election results live updates)

Exit polls have predicted that while the TRS will retain power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) —which fought the elections alone this time around— might get between five and seven seats.

The Maha Kootami delegation led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the four parties had contested the elections together under a common agenda which was submitted to the Election Commission as well. After winning the elections, the alliance will collectively form the government and continue as partners.

“We met the governor to pre-empt any attempt to deny an opportunity to the People’s Front (Maha Kootami), as is being reported in a section of media,” he said.

With the AIMIM openly declaring its support to the TRS, the Congress is said to be luring independent candidates as well.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 08:06 IST