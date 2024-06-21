Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam's wife was found dead at her residence in a suspected case of suicide.
Rupa Devi was found hanging in their house by some family members on Thursday night, police said on Friday.
Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how
She is suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to health issues, the police said based on preliminary inquiry.
M Satyam represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.
A case was registered and investigation is on, the police added.
Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who offered condolences to the family of the legislator.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / India News /
Telangana Congress MLA's wife found dead in Hyderabad; suspected to be a case of suicide