Telangana Congress MLA's wife found dead in Hyderabad; suspected to be a case of suicide

Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam's wife was found dead at her residence in a suspected case of suicide. Rupa Devi was found hanging in their house by some family members on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

She is suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to health issues, the police said based on preliminary inquiry.

M Satyam represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

A case was registered and investigation is on, the police added.

Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who offered condolences to the family of the legislator.