Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau authorities in Hyderabad on Thursday arrested an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a day after conducting searches in his house that unearthed assets worth Rs 70 crore, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ACB authorities produced Yelamakuri Narasimha Reddy, presently working as ACP in Malkajgiri under Rachakonda police commissionerate, before a special court for ACB cases in the Nampally criminal court complex. After medical tests, he would be remanded in judicial custody.

According to an official release from ACB director general J Purna Chander Rao, the ACB authorities on Wednesday conducted searches simultaneously in about 25 locations in Hyderabad city, various places in Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar districts, and also in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

During these searches, the authorities detected documents that showed that Reddy owned 55 acres of agricultural lands at Anantapur, four plots measuring 1960 square yards of land near Cyber Towers in Madhapur in Hyderabad, two other house plots, a four-storeyed commercial complex at Hafeezpet and two houses.

“The searches also found unaccounted Rs 15 lakh in cash, two bank lockers and investments in real estate and other businesses at Reddy’s residence,” the director general said.

He said the ACB had conducted searches based on the reliable information that Reddy had acquired assets disproportionate to his lawful sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service as a public servant.

The searches went on till late on Wednesday night and the officials had examined and evaluated the documents recovered from the police officer.

“The present market value of the properties detected by the authorities was around Rs 70 crore,” the ACB official said, adding that a case of DA was registered in this regard and investigation was going on.

Narsimha Reddy, who joined the police department in 1991, had worked as inspector of police at Uppal, before being promoted to the rank of ACP only recently and posted at Malkajgiri.