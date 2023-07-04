Telangana guv visits Hyderabad hospital amid row over poor conditions

Within a week of incurring sharp criticism from the Telangana government for sharing a tweet on the pathetic conditions of the 100-year-old Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday made a surprise visit to the hospital to personally inspect the situation. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday made a surprise visit to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. (ANI)

During her visit, Tamilisai went around all the wards and held discussions with the patients, the doctors and the para-medical staff of the hospital. Expressing her satisfaction with the treatment provided despite various limitations, she commended the doctors and staff for their efforts.

However, the governor voiced her concern regarding the quality of facilities and the issue of limited space. She mentioned that she had raised these concerns with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the health department on multiple occasions.

She told the reporters later that her first meeting on assuming office as the governor of Telangana was with a delegation from Osmania General Hospital. Since then, she has made regular appeals for the improvement of the hospital and communicated with the state government on the same.

She specifically mentioned the unhygienic conditions of the hospital toilets, washrooms, the roof ceiling in the old building, and inadequate ventilation.

“My intention is not to engage in a blame game, but rather to ensure that the poor and needy patients receive the best possible treatment facilities as it is the only resort for them to get treatment,” she said.

Emphasising that the well-being of poor patients should be the government’s highest priority, she acknowledged the exemplary work being done by the doctors despite the existing limitations.

The governor expects all concerned authorities to take her suggestions constructively and take appropriate measures.

She said she wanted the government to take immediate action in constructing a new building with 3000 beds. In case any legal obstacles arise due to the heritage building, she requested that alternative arrangements be made promptly.

On June 27, the governor shared a tweet from the Joint Association for the new OGH doctors’ highlighting the lack of facilities.

“Concerned to see the dilapidated condition of the century-old prestigious Osmania General Hospital. Pride of this citadel of learning and healing must be restored soon,” she tweeted.

However, state health minister T Harish Rao reacted immediately, taking exception to Tamilisai’s comment, which he said was “politically motivated”.

“It is unfortunate that the Governor, who is in a constitutional post, is criticising like a BJP spokesperson,” he said, adding she should appreciate the government’s efforts in the medical field.

Rao pointed out that in July 2015, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited the hospital and announced a budget of ₹200 crore for a new building. However, a legal challenge arose, resulting in a court-imposed stay order on the construction plans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON