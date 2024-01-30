 Number Theory: Ten years of Modi government and the Indian economy – II | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Number Theory: Ten years of Modi government and the Indian economy – II

Number Theory: Ten years of Modi government and the Indian economy – II

ByRoshan Kishore, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2024 10:30 PM IST

The second part of this data journalism series looks at the nature of fiscal policy, dynamics in the financial sector and the level of confidence in the economy

The second Narendra Modi government will present its last budget, albeit an interim one, on Thursday. How has this government performed on the economic front in the last 10 years? The first part of this two-part data journalism series looked at growth, employment and inflation data during this period. While these are the most critical aspects of an economy, a holistic economic analysis requires going beyond those numbers. In the concluding part of this series, we look at the nature of fiscal policy, dynamics in the financial sector, and the level of confidence in the Indian economy.

The Modi government will present its last budget, albeit an interim one, on Thursday.
The Modi government will present its last budget, albeit an interim one, on Thursday.
    Roshan Kishore

    Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

