 Number Theory: Ten years of Modi government and the Indian economy - I | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Number Theory: Ten years of Modi government and the Indian economy - I

Number Theory: Ten years of Modi government and the Indian economy - I

ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2024 08:01 PM IST

This two-part data journalism series seeks to evaluate the economic performance of the Narendra Modi government which has been in office for 10 years

The current government will present its last budget, technically a vote-on-account, on February 1. Because this is an election year, this budget’s announcements will not be binding for the fiscal year 2024-25 and the final budget will be presented in July by the new government which is elected in the 2024 general elections. To be sure, the interim budget is likely to make announcements with the elections in mind and one will have to see how they affect the budgetary math. Having said this, the run-up to the 2024-25 interim budget is a good opportunity to evaluate the economic performance of the Narendra Modi government which has been in office for 10 years. This two-part data journalism series will seek to do exactly that. The first part will look at this government’s performance on the crucial fronts of growth, employment and inflation and the second part will look at the questions of taxes and subsidies, the health of the financial sector and confidence levels in the Indian economy.

The run-up to the 2024-25 interim budget is a good opportunity to evaluate the economic performance of the Narendra Modi government which has been in office for 10 years. (AFP FILE PHOTO)
