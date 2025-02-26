Menu Explore
Terrorist attack on army vehicle in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu region

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Feb 26, 2025 02:32 PM IST

Reports suggest that one or two rounds were fired at a 9 JAK vehicle while it was on a patrol in the area.

Terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle on Wednesday in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Terrorist attack on army vehicle in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu region(PTI)
Terrorist attack on army vehicle in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu region(PTI)

The incident occurred at around 1 pm in the forest area near Phall village along Sunderbani Malla Road. One or two rounds were fired at a 9 JAK vehicle while it was patrolling the area. No casualties have been reported so far. The area is considered a traditional infiltration route for the militants.

“At 1300 hours (1 pm), an army vehicle was fired upon at Village Phall near Water Tank, a forest area area, on Sunderbani-Malla road close to the LoC,” officials familiar with the matter said.

Around two rounds were fired upon the patrol vehicle that belonged to 9 JAK rifles, they added.

Officials confirmed that the entire area has been cordoned off and additional reinforcements have been rushed. A search operation has been initiated with the army on high alert.

A Defence spokesperson also confirmed that a firing incident has taken place in Sunderbani but there were no further details with him.

More details awaited

