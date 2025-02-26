Terrorist attack on army vehicle in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu region

Reports suggest that one or two rounds were fired at a 9 JAK vehicle while it was on a patrol in the area.
Terrorists opened fire on an Army vehicle on Wednesday in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
The incident occurred at around 1 pm in the forest area near Phall village along Sunderbani Malla Road. One or two rounds were fired at a 9 JAK vehicle while it was patrolling the area. No casualties have been reported so far. The area is considered a traditional infiltration route for the militants.
“At 1300 hours (1 pm), an army vehicle was fired upon at Village Phall near Water Tank, a forest area area, on Sunderbani-Malla road close to the LoC,” officials familiar with the matter said.
Around two rounds were fired upon the patrol vehicle that belonged to 9 JAK rifles, they added.
Officials confirmed that the entire area has been cordoned off and additional reinforcements have been rushed. A search operation has been initiated with the army on high alert.
A Defence spokesperson also confirmed that a firing incident has taken place in Sunderbani but there were no further details with him.