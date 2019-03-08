‘Terrorists panicked after Balakot strike’: PM Modi on Jammu grenade attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is panic among the terror groups on the account of decisive action taken by India across the border. “The terrorists are in panic. It is for this reason that another terror attack happened in Jammu,” said PM Modi.

A grenade was lobbed at the Jammu bus stand on Thursday. Police said it was the handiwork of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Two persons died in the terror attack and nearly 30 others were injured.

“The kind of action our government is taking, there will be more panic among them,” PM Modi said at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur adding, “We have to be careful in fulfilling our responsibilities towards the nation.”

The prime minister asserted that it was important to maintain harmony. He warned those targeting Kashmiri people in different parts after Pulwama terror attack asking the state governments to act tough in such cases. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in Pulwama terror attack last month.

His comments come two days after two Kashmiri vendors were beaten up by members of a little known right wing outfit, Vishwa Hindu Dal in Lucknow. Following the attack on the Kashmiris, Uttar Pradesh police arrested four people in this connection after video of the incident went viral on social media.

“I also congratulate the Yogi government for taking immediate action against those who targeted Kashmiri people in Lucknow the day before yesterday. I urge other state governments to take strict action against those who try to indulge in such acts. We have to fight terrorism with the mantra of unity,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also targeted the opposition leaders amid row over Indian Air Force strike at a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot days after Pulwama terror attack. “When the whole world has mounted pressure on Pakistan, some people in India are making statements to favour Pakistan, which is using those remarks to create confusion among international community,” he said.

This was in reference to comments by opposition leaders including Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram of the Congress who cited international media reports seeking clarification from the government over the success of the IAF strike in Pakistan.

The IAF had carried out strike on terror camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based terror outfit which claimed responsibility for attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. The IAF operation was carried out on February 26. Pakistan denied IAF action in Balakot saying only “some trees were uprooted” in the operation.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 16:29 IST