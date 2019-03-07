Grenade attack kills teen at Jammu bus stand, Hizb suspect caught: Cops

The Jammu Police, with the help of CCTV footage and eye-witness acounts, arrested terrorist Yasir Javeed Bhat, who had lobbed a grenade at the Jammu Bus Stand around 11.50 am on Thursday.

Bhat is also known as Yasir Arhan of Kulgam.

Addressing media persons here, Jammu region IGP, MK Sinha said, “Around 11.50 am on Thursday, a grenade blast took place at the bus stand in which civilians were injured.”

Sinha said that as soon as the police got the information, they rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital where one of the injured - 17-year-old Mohammed Sharik from Haridwar - succumbed to his injuries.

The IGP said that of the 32 people who were injured in the attack, 10 belonged to Jammu, 11 to Kashmir and nine were from other states. “Two of the injured are still unidentified,” he added.

“During evacuation of the injured, some police teams were tasked with collecting information from witnesses. We also accessed CCTV footage from the area. Based on the CCTV footage and oral testimonies, we identified a man who was wearing jeans and a jacket and had a red rucksack,” said the IGP.

“He was seen fleeing the area immediately after the blast. We immediately shared the CCTV footage and other details of the suspect with the police check posts and instructed them to thoroughly check the vehicles leaving Jammu City. The man was spotted at the Ban Toll Plaza and was immediately apprehended,” said Sinha.

During preliminary questioning, the man identified himself as Yasir Javeed Bhat, son of Javeed Ahmed Bhat of Kulgam in South Kashmir. “He is also known as Yasir Arhan,” said Sinha.

“He disclosed that Farooq Ahmed Bhat, district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kulgam, had given him the task and had provided him a grenade. On Wednesday, Yasir left Kashmir and reached Jammu in the morning where he lobbed the grenade at the bus stand,” Sinha said.

The officer also said that it was not possible to say at the moment if any other person was also involved with Yasir.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 19:22 IST