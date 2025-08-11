Tesla to launch experience centre in Delhi's Aerocity on Monday

US electric car manufacturer Tesla is set to expand its presence in India with the launch of a new experience centre in Delhi on Monday. After opening an experience centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, this marks the company’s second experience centre in India. Earlier, taking to social media, Tesla wrote in an X post informing about the Experience Centre opening on August 11, at 2 pm.(@TeslaClubIN/X)

The newly opened experience centre in Delhi is located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area of the national capital. It will offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla’s electric vehicles introduced in India.

Tesla earlier wrote in a post on X informing about the Experience Centre opening on August 11, at 2 pm.

On July 15, Tesla entered the Indian automobile market with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, Tesla Model Y, which was priced around Rs. 60 lakhs. Model Y of Tesla is the only model available in the Indian market. This model is offered in two variants, Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at ₹60 lakhs, and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, which costs ₹68 lakhs.

Also read: Tesla secures 8,200 sq ft commercial space in Delhi's Aerocity at ₹17.22 lakh per month

Additionally, customers can also choose Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package that adds ₹6 lakhs on top of the base prices.

Model Y is introduced in six colours, of which Stealth Grey is the only colour being offered at no extra charge, while other colours, including Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue, come at an extra cost. Colour options for the interior design include white and black themes.

Out of the two variants, the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive variant boasts a more substantial range of 622 kilometres. This model has the ability to reach 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 5.6 seconds. It also has supercharging capabilities, providing up to 267 kilometres of range within the same 15-minute timeframe. The vehicle also features eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera, supporting its driver-assistance system.

Also read: Tesla's enters India market with Model Y cars starting at ₹60 lakh | 5 facts

Deliveries and registration are available only for Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram as of now, which is listed on the official portal of the company. Pricing may also vary depending on the state and its taxes. Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.