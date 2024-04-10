Thali aani baaki hai’: PM Modi on his potential 3rd term; slams ‘democracy in danger’ claims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday likened his government's work in the past 10 years to an appetizer and said the “main course” is yet to be served. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Nagpur, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.(PTI)

“The work I have done in the last 10 years is an appetizer, Thali aani baaki hai (main course is yet to be served),” PM Modi told a huge crowd in Maharashtra's Ramtek.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“I give you a guarantee - 'Har pal desh ke naam, har pal aap ke naam' (every moment for the country, every moment for the public); 24 x7 for 2047,” he added.

PM Modi denounced the opposition's allegations regarding the endangerment of democracy and the Constitution if he were to return to power.

“They used to do the same even when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power. This means that they don't have a new idea. Wasn't the democracy in danger when the Emergency was imposed?” he questioned.

PM Modi expressed jubilation over the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said Ram Lalla would no longer be sheltered in a tent but would reside in the grand temple on the occasion of Ram Navami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram.

Modi intensified his attack on the Congress party over the Ram temple inauguration and said, “the INDI alliance didn't even accept the invite for the pran pratishtha ceremony. They are anti-Sanatan and organise rallies with those who want to eradicate Sanatan.”

The prime minister also attacked the Congress party for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), alleging that their stance was motivated by political agendas rather than concern for the marginalised.

“Congress is against the CAA because its biggest beneficiaries are Dalits. They can protest against it as much as they want, but all CAA beneficiaries will get citizenship and it is Modi's guarantee,” he asserted.

Modi held the rally to garner support for the NDA candidates in the region – Union minister Nitish Gadkari from Nagpur; Raju Parwe, Shiv Sena candidate from Ramtek; Sunil Baburao Mendhe, BJP candidate from Bhandara-Gondia.

Raju Parwe recently switched over from the Congress party to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.