Thane: Traffic snarls reported as restrictions ease

india

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:10 IST

Thane: Long queues of vehicles could be seen at Mulund check naka, the entry point to Mumbai from neighbouring Thane, on Monday morning, amid the easing of restrictions in lockdown 5.0, which came into effect on June 1 and will be in place till June 30 to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“The traffic flow has increased since last week. But, on Monday morning there were more office-goers, as compared to last week, which led to traffic congestion at Mulund check naka,” said a senior Thane Traffic Police official

The traffic movement has also been disrupted because of the ongoing repair work of a grand arch at Anandnagar in Thane.

“The traffic movement is restricted to only a single lane because of the ongoing repair work of one of the pillars of a grand arch at Anandnagar. The construction work has intensified traffic snarls because the grand arch is located at the main entry point to the Eastern Express Highway, a north-south artery of Mumbai that connects its eastern suburbs and Thane,” the official said.

“Traffic congestion was also noticed at Kalyan during the rush hour, including Kalyan-Bhiwadi Road, Durgadi Junction and Kongaon toll plaza,” he added.