Thank BJP, RSS for letting me wage ideological battle: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived here in connection with a defamation case related to the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, saying he was happy the BJP and RSS gave him a platform to take his ideological battle to the public.

“I’m in Ahmedabad today to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP. I thank them for providing me these platforms and opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public,” Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi will appear before a court in the city regarding a defamation case relating to the Cooperative Bank and its Chairman.

Last week, Gandhi appeared before a Mumbai court and Patna court in separate defamation cases filed against him.

At least 20 cases has been filed against the former Congress President from Wayanad.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:49 IST