PM Modi calls passage of farm bills 'watershed moment' for agricultural sector

PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector

The farm bills passed in Parliament will not only bring radical changes in the agriculture sector, but will also empower farmers, tweets PM Modi

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:42 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi assured farmers that the MSP and govt procurement of foodgrain processes will remain unaffected by these bills.
PM Modi assured farmers that the MSP and govt procurement of foodgrain processes will remain unaffected by these bills.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the farmers after two of the three agricultural bills intended to revolutionize the farming sector was passed in the Upper House of the Parliament.

