The stand of political parties on CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:39 IST

As violent protests broke out in Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment Act) or CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the UP Police has said that the death toll in the state has risen to 18, including an eight-year-old boy.

In all, the police said that over 5,400 people are under custody, and 705 have been sent to jail. The National Security Act (NSA) is likely to be invoked against 250 people, and 56 social activists were charged with violent rioting; most of them refuted the charges. The state administration imposed Section 144 across the state since December 11.

A look at what different parties have to say on the violence in the state:

Bharatiya Janata Party

The BJP has maintained that the most protesters are indulging in vandalising of state property. As allegations surfaced that the UP Police was resorting to unprovoked violence in Muslim neighbourhoods, leading to deaths in police firing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to bring light to the police’s plight instead. “They (vandals) should ask themselves - was it right? Whatever was torched, was it not for their child’s use? What has happened to those people and policemen who got injured,” he said, speaking at a function in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Congress

The principal Opposition party has sent in leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to meet families of the victims of the violence in Meerut on Tuesday. They were, however, sent back by the local police. Prior to that, on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi went to Bijnor and met the families of two people killed in the violence. She went to Nahtaur and met the families, and during a protest against the CAA-NRC on Monday in Delhi, she read out the names of the victims, a Muslim man and a Hindu.

Trinamool Congress

The TMC had sent in a four-member delegation to the state on Sunday on a fact-finding mission, soon after reports of an eight-year-old’s demise. The delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi included Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mandal and Abir Biswas. The leaders were detained by the police as soon as they landed.

Bahujan Samaj Party

To stay away from allegations of violence, BSP chief Mayawati has asked her cadre to not hit the streets, and remain disciplined. “In view of the Emergency-like repressive measures adopted by the government, BSP leaders and office bearers should send memorandums to the governor, chief minister and district magistrate through post and e-mail to register their protest against the CAA,” she told her cadre a week ago.