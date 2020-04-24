These 10 cities are worst hit by Covid-19. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad among top 5

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:16 IST

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India rose to more than 23,000 on Friday and half of them are in 10 cities of the country.

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard at 8am, India’s Covid-19 tally is now at 23,077 with 17,610 active cases, 4749 people cured or migrated and 718 deaths.

The government has classified 170 districts identified as hotspots, or red zones, across the country and most are part of Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad cities.

Here is the list of 10 cities with the highest number of Covid-19 cases:

Mumbai

Maharashtra’s capital remains the worst affected city in the country, which has reported 4205 cases out of the state’s 6427. Mumbai has also recorded 167 out of the state’s 283 deaths.

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has demarcated 438 neighbourhoods as containment zones, the highest in the country.

Delhi

The national capital has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country with 2376 infected and 50 deaths. The Delhi government has declared 92 areas in the city as containment zones.

It is also the second Indian city to record more than 2000 cases. The Union health ministry data shows nearly 63% of the cases in Delhi are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation at Nizammudin held in March.

Ahmedabad

Gujarat’s largest city has 1652 Covid-19 cases out of the state’s tally of 2624. The cases are mostly from the congested slums of the old city area, which has left the authorities worried.

Indore

The Madhya Pradesh city has emerged as Covid-19 hotspot with 1029 cases. Two more deaths have been reported in Indore, known as Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, taking the tally of deaths to 55.

According to the state health department’s bulletin on Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1687 infections, with smaller districts showing signs of an alarming increase in patients.

The numbers are considerably higher given the population of the country’s cleanest at 3.2 million is one-fifth of Delhi’s at 16 million.

Pune

Pune is second-worst hit city in Maharashtra after Mumbai with 876 cases and 63 deaths. The first case in the city was recorded when a couple returned from Dubai and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 9.

Jaipur

The number of confirmed cases in the Rajasthan capital stood at 761 out of the 2008 people infected in the state. Jaipur also accounts for 17 deaths out the 31 fatalities across Rajasthan.

Of these, most Covid-19 cases have come from Jaipur’s Ramganj locality. A 45-year-old resident of Ramganj, who returned from Oman on March 12, has been identified as a super spreader. He was asked by health officials to stay in home quarantine but continued to meet people and even offered prayers at a local mosque.

He tested positive on March 26 and curfew was imposed in Ramganj, a crowded neighbourhood with a population of nearly 500,000.

Thane

In Thane, 595 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease or Covid-19.

Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which includes Hyderabad, has reported 526 out of the 970 confirmed cases in Telangana. Most of the cases detected in Hyderabad are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and located in the old city area, according to the state authorities.

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu capital is the worst hit with 405 Covid-19 cases out of the state’s tally of 1683.

Agra

Agra has reported 336 cases out of Uttar Pradesh’s 1510 people infected with Sars-Cov-2. The first confirmed cases were reported towards the end of February.

The containment measures taken by the district administration were initially lauded but the number of cases has increased in the city of the Taj Mahal.