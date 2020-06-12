e-paper
These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average

These 69 districts have fatality rate much higher than national average

CFR is the proportion of incident patients dying because of the disease or injury in a certain time window, which in India is lower than in several western countries.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 07:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A doctor checks a temperature and pulse rate of a local residents at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing drive inside the Dharavi slums during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Mumbai.
Sixty-nine districts in 13 states with the case fatality rate (CFR) of 5% or more against the national CFR of 2.90% of the total number of Covid-19 cases since May 18 have emerged as “issue of concern” for the Centre.

“The case fatality rate has remained flat at 2.90% as compared to 2.96% on May 18,” cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba said while giving a detailed presentation on the overall status of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India as on June 9.

The number of Covid-19 cases increased from 100,800 on May 18 to 287,155 on June 10 and the number of deaths jumped from 3,156 to 8,108 in this period.

Gauba said that 82% of all the deaths have been reported from five states—Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh—which also have high Covid-19 caseload, though most of the deaths have occurred because of co-morbidities among the patients.

He also highlighted that 69 districts in the country reported more than 5% of the case fatality rate. The highest number of districts were in Madhya Pradesh (21), followed by Uttar Pradesh (11), Gujarat (9), Rajasthan (5) and Telangana (3).

Here’s a list of the districts with high Covid-19 fatality rate:

Madhya Pradesh: Mandi, Sehore, Umaria, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Satna, Ujjain, Hoshangabad, Burhan, Khargone, Sagar, Dewas, East Nimar (Khandwa), Shajapur, Ratlam Chhindwara, Datia, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Agar Malwa, Jhabua

Uttar Pradesh: Lalitpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Agra, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Firozabad, Mathura, Etah, Jalaun, Mahoba

Maharashtra: Washim, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Satara, Amravati, Wardha

Gujarat: Porbandar, Panch Mahal, Anand, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Kutch, Bharuch

Rajasthan: Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Pratapgarh, Jaipur, Baran

Telangana: Narayanpur, Mancherial, Nirmal

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi, Shimla

West Bengal: Kolkata, 24 Parganas North

Delhi: Shahdara, North-East Delhi

Haryana: Jind

Karnataka: Tumkuru

Punjab: Kapurthala

Chhattisgarh: Bastar

