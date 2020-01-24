e-paper
Home / India News / ‘They ate only poha’: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s suspicion over Bangladeshi workers

‘They ate only poha’: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s suspicion over Bangladeshi workers

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya also claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a watch on him for the last one and a half years.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also tried to put aside fears over the amended citizenship law
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also tried to put aside fears over the amended citizenship law(Vipin KUmar /HT PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya has said the “strange eating habits” of some construction workers at his house led him to suspect their nationality.

The BJP general secretary said at a seminar in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore that he suspected there were some Bangladeshis among the labourers who worked at his house recently.

Vijayvargiya said he found “they were eating only poha or flattened rice” when a new room was being added to his house. He said he suspected that these workers were from Bangladesh after he spoke to their supervisor and the building contractor.

“I suspected these workers were residents of Bangladesh. Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house,” he said while replying to reporters’ questions later.

“I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people,” he said.

Vijayvargiya also claimed that a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping a watch on him for the last one and a half years.

“Whenever I go out, six armed security personnel follow me. What is happening in this country? Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?” he asked.

The BJP leader also tried to put aside fears over the amended citizenship law, which will enable the government to fast-track Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from six religions who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014.

“Don’t get confused by rumours. The CAA is in the interest of the country. This law will provide asylum to genuine refugees and identify intruders who are a threat to the country’s internal security,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

