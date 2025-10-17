'They were forced to say...': Rahul meets Dalit victim's kin after clip surfaces

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met the family of Hari Om Valmiki, the Dalit man who was lynched in Rae Bareli, and accused the Uttar Pradesh administration of intimidating the family and trying to block his visit. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of Hari Om Valmiki on Friday. (PTI File Photo)

Gandhi, who arrived in Fatehpur along with Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, spent nearly 30 minutes with the family in the Turab Ali ka Tola locality.

“This morning, the government threatened the family against meeting me... It's not important whether the victims' family meets me or not, but what is important is that these people are not criminals. They have committed no mistake,” Gandhi told ANI.

“I met the deceased's family and listened to them. The Congress Party and I will try our best to provide all possible help to the family. Wherever there will be atrocities against Dalits in the country, Congress will be there and we will provide all possible help and fight for justice,” he added.

Hari Om Valmiki, a Dalit and native of the Fatehpur district, was beaten to death by a mob in the Unchahar area of Rae Bareli on October 2 on suspicion of theft. Police have so far arrested 12 accused in the case.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai slammed the Yogi government over the murder of a Dalit man in Raebareli, alleging that they are "engaged in oppression and injustice."

Targeting the UP government over the incident, Ajay Rai said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath only "came to his senses" after Congress raised the issue.

Video statement by the victim's family Earlier today, the family of Hari Om Valmiki released a video statement announcing that they do not wish to meet Rahul Gandhi or any other opposition leader during his planned visit on Friday.

The family said they were "satisfied with the action taken by the Yogi Adityanath government" and urged political leaders not to “cash in on the tragedy.”

The video statement surfaced just hours before Gandhi was scheduled to arrive in Fatehpur.