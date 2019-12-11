e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB

Senior Shiv Sena leader Raut told the Rajya Sabha that the citizenship bill that creates a special dispensation for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan should be looked at from the prism of humanity, not religion.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI file photo)
         

The Shiv Sena amped up its pitch against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the citizenship bill, starting with a strong rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported comment that some parties were speaking in the same language as Pakistan.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the Rajya Sabha that the citizenship bill that creates a special dispensation for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan should be looked at from the prism of humanity, not religion.

Raut’s brief speech - his party was allotted three minutes and his microphone was switched off when he exceeded six - did not did not criticise the provisions of the bill. It is true, he said, that minorities were being harassed in India’s neighbourhood and asked parties to ensure there was no politics around it.

Instead, he kept his focus on the statements from the BJP, underlined his party’s Hindutva credentials and launched a sharp attack at its former ally and PM Modi.

Raut also referred to reports of PM Modi’s remarks at the meeting of the BJP parliamentary party MPs earlier in the morning.

“It is being said that those who oppose this bill are traitors and those who support patriots…. The family of 2 jawans, both muslims, who died in Kashmir are opposed to this bill…. But the families of martyrs can’t be traitors,” he said.

“We are also citizens of this country. People voted for all of us. This is not Pakistan’s assembly…. If you don’t like Pakistan’s language, we have such a strong government, why don’t you then finish it off (Pakistan ko khatam karo),” he said.

Raut also stressed that people who are opposing this bill in the northeast were also citizens. “So nobody needs to give us a certificate of patriotism.

It is known how hardline hindus we are... we don’t need your certificate,” he said.

The Sena had voted in support of the legislation in the Lok Sabha but has changed its stand for the Rajya Sabha where it has declared its support would depend on the government’s decision on its two suggestions: inclusion of Tamil refugees under the expedited citizenship law and freezing voting rights for 25 years. That change in stand is being linked to a phone call from the Congress, which was uncomfortable at the initial stand of the Sena, its new alliance partner in Maharashtra.

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news