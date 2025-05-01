This report was not arbitrarily prepared and it is not the last word: Parameshwara

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara, a prominent Dalit leader in Karnataka Congress, said that the caste census report recently submitted to the state cabinet as a “scientific” document while acknowledging that there could be errors. In an interview with the HT, he spoke about certain groups unhappy with the findings of caste census, accusation of minority appeasement and his anguish over Dalit leaders not getting prominence in Karnataka. Edited excerpts. The signatures of the members of the State Backward Classes Commission are there, how can we say those are fake?, questioned Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara. (HT Photo)

You have said the caste census report is the most scientific one. However, why is it being opposed by some quarters?

Some communities were expecting their numbers to be high and now feel they have been undercounted. Enumeration of 95% of the population was done in the socio-economic and educational survey and only 5% were left out. The survey was done scientifically using 51 indicators which gave details about the professions, activities and other aspects of the communities. This was not a report which was arbitrarily prepared and this report is not the last word. If there’s a feeling that it was done unscientifically, there is scope for corrections.

The terms of reference for the survey was to study the social and economic status and by using the 51 parameters, data of each caste was also collected. This is something similar to the Rajinder Sachar committee report on the conditions of Muslims submitted in 2006. In India, we have too many castes and sub-castes. The caste census report has looked into smaller communities which are bracketed in the reservation category with the forward communities and the latter taking all the benefits.

What about the argument of the data being a decade old?

The data in the report is an indicator. During every census, there will be a 15% escalation in the population. Same yardstick can be applied here too.

Since you are convinced that the data is accurate, why is the same data not being used now to provide internal reservation for the scheduled castes instead of going for a fresh survey?

This was mere timing. We decided on the survey for the internal reservation, when the caste survey had been received but no decision had been taken by the government on it. The cabinet has to accept or reject. If the report is accepted then this data and that of HN Nagamohan Das commission can support each other to strengthen the cause of the internal reservation for more deprived sections among scheduled castes and tribes.

If the present socio-economic and educational survey report is accepted by the government, do you think the condition of the scheduled castes/tribes who top the list regarding population will improve?

The government is already giving programmes to the scheduled castes and tribes. With this data, the government can earmark more funds so that the scheduled castes and tribes are at par with the other better off communities, who have land, wealth and power. All these have to be shared with the Dalits and this report is not to put down or hurt any community. The anguish of the forward communities is that numbers have gone down. The present caste census report is not the end of the story as a methodology can be devised. The deputy commissioners and tahsildars in districts can be approached and names added to the lists. It’s similar to revising the voters’ list.

What is your comment on the BJP’s allegation that the original copy of the caste census is missing and what has been submitted to the government is a “fake” one?

That’s not true. The signatures of the members of the State Backward Classes Commission are there, how can we say those are fake? Earlier, one of the member-secretary had not signed, but former chairman H Kantharaj has signed and he is an authority created by the government. When he has signed the member-secretary need not sign.

Is the Dalit community happy with the findings in the report?

So far, nobody has raised questions either from the scheduled castes or tribes or the minorities or from the majority of the backward classes. There may be few groups in the backward classes and their grouse pertains to grouping. They have been put along with the major communities.

How do you view the criticism against chief minister Siddaramaiah of indulging in minority appeasement?

Minorities include the Christians, Jains and Sikhs and largely the Muslims. The percentage of Muslims in this report is 12.87% or 76,99,425 of the population and what should any legitimate government do with such a large community? Don’t you want them to be part of the development and growth process? Are you going to sideline them and say only the other 85% will be part of the development. For a moment forget they are Muslims, but they are a population. Should they not be brought into the mainstream? If somebody comes out with a programme to improve their status, you label them as appeasing those people?

You have shared your disappointment and hurt in public that Dalit leaders have been deprived of opportunities despite having all the credentials to become the chief minister. Do you feel you were denied your share of credit in this?

When BR Ambedkar gave the opportunity in terms of reservation in politics, throughout the country 100 to 1,000 became MPs and legislators. That was a breakthrough and many became ministers even to the extent of getting the deputy prime minister’s post. In Andhra Pradesh, we had Damodaram Sajivayya and Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh as Dalit CMs.

As far as Karnataka is concerned there were some leaders who were competent like B Basavalingappa, B Rachaiah, KH Ranganath, Mallikarjun M Kharge, V Srinivasa Prasad and they were leaders of merit not because they were Dalits.The political system at that point of time could not accommodate and make them chief ministers, but they were considered as leaders. They were given their due share with Kharge as the Congress national president now. All this cannot be discounted. Now the party has me, along with Kharge and HC Mahadevappa and we are capable of handling a situation. I was given the opportunity twice to head the state Congress unit, which cannot be ignored. I lost the assembly elections in 2013, had I won, maybe I could have been considered for the CM post.

But the Dalit community’s grouse is that when there was an opportunity for a scheduled caste to become the CM in Karnataka, the opportunity was denied?

Each time the political situation was different. When B Basavalingappa was there, D Devaraj Urs was made the CM. In my case, I lost the elections in 2013. The same year though Kharge’s name was in the reckoning and he could have been considered, but Siddaramaiah was there. No political leader can 100% take the community with them. It’s a movement people will recognise. Different issues and different leaders that influence in that election and in the next it would have changed. For instance, I was the KPCC president from 2010 to 2018. Majority of the Dalits stood by me hoping the community (scheduled caste) would be encouraged or considered. In other parties HD Deve Gowda was the leader of the Vokkaligas and BS Yediyurappa of the Lingayats they all succeeded because of their community’s support.