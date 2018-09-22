Three killed in a blast at firecracker factory in Andhra Pradesh

Three persons of a family were charred to death in an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit at Rajahmahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Mutyamreddy Suryakantham (60), her daughter-in-law Dhanalakshmi (35) and grandson Vinay (16).

The condition of three others who were admitted in a local government hospital, is stated to be critical. When the two women were killed on the spot, Vinay succumbed to injuries a few hours later.

“The blast occurred when fireworks were being made in a thatched house at Lalacheruvu, a suburban at around 2 am,” said Rajamahendravaram (Urban) Superintendent of Police Shemushi Bajpayee,

The cause of the accident is yet to be detected and action will be initiated against police personnel for not stopping work in the illegal firecracker factory, he said.

Illegal firecracker factories have become cottage industry in many villages in Andhra Pradesh. These illegal factories work without any license and safety measures for workers ahead of Diwali.

There is collusion between the law enforcement agencies and illegal crackers units where mishaps take place,” said Muppalla Subba Rao, an RTI activist.

