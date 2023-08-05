3 killed in Manipur's Bishnupur district; father-son duo gunned down in their sleep

At least three people died in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur district late Friday night, according to multiple news reports. The deceased include a father-son duo who were gunned down in their sleep and later slashed with swords by militants, reported news agency PTI. The incident occurred in Kwakta town of Bishnupur district. Bishnupur: Security personnel stand guard at Kwakta, in Bishnupur district, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.(PTI)

"The three used to stay in a relief camp but had moved to their residences in Kwakta on Friday after the situation had improved," PTI quoted police as saying.

Soon after the incident, a mob gathered in the town and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel, police said.

"Heavy exchange of fire between state forces and militants was going on at nearby Phougakchao and in the vicinity of Kwakta," they said.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic clashes after the violence first broke out on May 3 when Kukis held a protest march against a high court order recommending scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meiteis. The ethnic tensions between the two communities have plunged the northeastern state into unending episodes of armed conflict.

Earlier this week, A large cache of arms and ammunition was looted from an armoury. An annexure listing the arms and ammunition showed that arms and ammunition included 19,000 rounds of ammunition, 1 AK series assault rifle, 25 INSAS rifles, 4 Ghatak rifles, 5 INSAS light machine guns, 5 MP-5 rifles, 124 hand grenades, 21 SMC carbines, 195 SLR rifles, and 16 9-mm pistols.

While the ethnic clashes have now been going on for three months, Manipur drew renewed national attention last month after a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob went viral on social media.

(With PTI inputs)

