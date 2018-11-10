Tipu Sultan Jayanti LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders, high alert in Karnataka as government goes ahead with celebrations

Tipu Jayanti is slated to be celebrated in Karnataka today amid protests by the BJP. The BJP Friday staged protests against Karnataka government-sponsored celebrations for the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan. The party, which has appealed to the government to drop the celebrations, staged demonstrations at several places including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kodagu, in the state. The JDS-Congress coalition government led by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, last week, had said Tipu Jayanti would be celebrated on November 10 in continuation of the previous Congress government’s policy, prompting the BJP to announce protests. However, Kumaraswamy is not scheduled to attend main function here to be inaugurated by deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.

9:33am IST Section 144 imposed in 9 districts of Karnataka Prohibitory orders, high alert have been issued in Karnataka government after the government decided to go ahead with Tipu Jayanti celebrations amid protests.





9:24am IST Groups protesting against celebrations in Madikeri offer prayers at temple Groups protesting against Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations in Madikeri offer prayers at Sri Omkareshwara Temple in the town. They will then carry out a procession against the celebrations, which are being observed in the state today.



