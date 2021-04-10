Tirumala birthplace of Lord Hanuman: Temple board

Hyderabad The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said it will provide historical and epigraphical evidence to prove that Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateshwara in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

TTD, which administers the temple, is gearing up to release a document in the form of a booklet on April 13, on the day of Ugadi festival (Telugu New Year), to prove that Anjanadri, one of the seven hills of Tirumala, is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, a spokesperson for the trust said.

“We shall bring out the committee report in the form of a booklet to prove that Lord Hanuman was indeed born in the Anjanadri, one of the seven hills of Tirumala, which are part of Seshachalam hill range of Eastern Ghats,” TTD executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy said.

In December 2020, the independent trust constituted an expert committee to study the mythological, historical, epigraphical and archaeological evidence that could identify the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The committee comprises Prof Sannidhanam Sudarsana Sarma, vice chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Prof Muralidhara Sharma, vice chancellor of National Sanskrit University, Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Prof J Ramakrishna and Prof Sankaranarayana, ISRO scientist Murthy Remilla and former deputy director of archaeology department in Andhra Pradesh government, J Vijay Kumar with A Vibhishana Sharma, project officer of SV Higher Vedic Studies, as its convenor.

The panel submitted its report to the TTD at a meeting with Reddy on Thursday.

It went through as many as seven ancient scriptures like Shiv Purana, Brahma Purana, Brahmanda Purana, Varaha Purana, Matsya Purana, Venkatachala Mahatyam and Brihat Samitha of Varaha Mihira.

“Several studies have been conducted by various other researchers in the past to track the route of Lord Ram based on astronomy. Ram, who travelled from Ayodhya to the South before entering Sri Lanka via Rameshwaram, might have come across Lord Hanuman in Tirumala,” one of the committee members, who did not wish to be identified said.

The committee came to the conclusion that Anjanadri was named after Anjana Devi, mother of Lord Hanuman, who is also revered as Lord Anjaneya.

“As per scriptures, Anjana Devi took holy bath in Akasa Ganga, a waterfall in Tirumala hills, and performed tapas (penance) before giving birth to Lord Hanuman,” the committee member added.

The committee, however, could not trace any inscriptions or archaeological evidence to establish that Lord Hanuman was indeed born in the hills.

“There are no structures or epigraphs in this regard and it was difficult to get them too since the epic Ramayana is several centuries old. This is what I have suggested to the remaining team members,” said J Vijay Kumar.

According to Kumar, there are four other places that are believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman – Kishkindha near Hampi in Karnataka, Anjan Hills at Nashik in Maharashtra, Anjan Kund at Dang in Gujarat and Anjandham near Gumla in Jharkhand.

“But none of these places has any archaeological evidence. The study commissioned by the TTD has gathered evidence from the places mentioned in various scriptures that tallied with the places mentioned in Valmiki Ramayana to come to the conclusion that Hanuman was born in the Tirumala hills,” he added.

