Tirupati laddus row: Giriraj Singh says perpetrators ‘should be hanged’, seeks CBI probe into TDP's allegations

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday demanded that those allegedly involved in using “beef tallow, lard (pig fat), and fish oil” in the ghee for preparing Tirupati laddu “should be hanged,” not just punished for adulteration. Union minister Giriraj Singh(ANI)

He hit out at the previous Andhra Pradesh government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the issue. Speaking to ANI in Karnataka's Mysuru, Singh also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to uncover why the adulterated ghee was produced.

“I would like to say two things about the incident of mixing animal fat in the Tirupati laddu that has come to light. First, it involves ₹20,000 crores, and it should be investigated by the CBI. The previous government didn't procure ghee from Shreeja, the world's largest women-owned organization. It should be investigated by the CBI at what price the ghee was procured and why fat-laced ghee was used. Secondly, this is a grave injustice to the Hindu community. Whoever is responsible should not just be punished for adulteration, but should be hanged, because the government that did this belonged to a particular community,” Giriraj Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

A massive political uproar erupted nationwide after the current Andhra Pradesh government, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, claimed that a lab report from Gujarat indicated the use of “animal fat” in the ghee used for preparing Tirupati laddu. The laddu, offered as ‘prasadam’ at the renowned Lord Venkateshwara temple, was allegedly found to be adulterated during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure, according to claims by the TDP.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy presented the alleged lab report at a press conference to support claims regarding the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

On Friday, Union health minister JP Nadda said that he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and requested a detailed report on the Tirupati laddu matter. He assured that the Centre would review the situation and take appropriate action.

YSRCP's reaction

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted Chandrababu Naidu's allegations regarding the preparation of Tirupati laddus, asserting that no violations occurred during his government and that the controversy is baseless. “Naidu is the kind of person who would use God for political gain,” Reddy was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, the YSRCP filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh high court, seeking an investigation into the allegations made by the ruling party. YSRCP lawyers requested the court to appoint either a sitting judge or a committee to investigate the claims made by the chief minister.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y V Subba Reddy accused Naidu of spreading 'fake news' and claimed that the TDP government had failed. Reddy also said that during the YSRCP's rule, they used 60 kg of ghee daily.

“From 2014 to 2019, procurement was carried out during our regime with enhancements. Anil Singhal continued as Executive Officer during both our regime and theirs. We require 60 kg of ghee per day for naivedya. For the past three years, we have implemented the use of organic products, including ghee, in TTD. For ghee, we source it from Rajasthan, using desi cows, with the help of donors,” he said.