Tirupati-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Hyderabad due to technical snag

A SpiceJet flight bound for Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati returned to Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday shortly after takeoff due to a snag. Flight SG 2696, which was scheduled to depart at 6.10 am, took off at 6.19 am and was expected to land in Tirupati at 7.40 am. The SpiceJet flight returned to Hyderabad as a precautionary measure(Representational Image)

However, the SpiceJet flight returned and landed back at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad shortly after takeoff.

SpiceJet released a statement on the issue saying that the flight experienced a “intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light.” They also stated that the flight returned as a precautionary measure.

“On June 19, 2025, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating the Hyderabad-Tirupati flight experienced an intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light after take-off. Cabin pressurization remained normal throughout. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to return to Hyderabad. The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally. The aircraft did not make an emergency landing. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the onward journey to Tirupati,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

This comes amid reports of multiple flights returning due to technical snag, with the latest Delhi-Leh IndiGo flight returning to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours.

(With PTI Inputs)