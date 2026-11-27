Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has targeted the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and the Congress over lighting a ceremonial lamp at Tirupparankundram, accusing the state’s ruling alliance of hurting the religious sentiments of millions. Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (HT File Photo/Sanjeev Verma) more

Vaishnaw also questioned the Congress, which is part of the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government, on its commitment to the Constitution.

“Stopping one deepam. You have stopped, you have hurt, you have destroyed and disturbed the emotions of millions of people. What will happen? Today you have stopped one deepam. Tomorrow you will say that nobody can go to a temple? Is that what they want? Is that what our Constitution has given?” the minister said.

A row erupted in the state after the temple board failed to abide by the Supreme Court’s November 20 order permitting the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the sacred-but-disputed stone pillar, known as Deepathoon, atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai

In a status report filed on Wednesday, Madurai collector Nishant Krishna apologised to the top court that the lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon but shifted responsibility for the decision to the temple board. A contempt petition has been filed against the collector and others in the top court, alleging “wilful disobedience” of court directions.

Vaishnaw asked if the Tamil Nadu Congress president B Manickam Tagore believed in the Constitution and the right to religious freedom.

“Can the Congress president, Manickam Tagore, tomorrow stand up on a stage and tell me, tell us that he believes in the Constitution, he believes in the right of religious freedom? He cannot, because his heart is not clean. His heart is dirty. He doesn’t believe in the Constitution. He, just like his leader, wants to keep the Constitution in his pocket. They just want to keep the Constitution in their pocket. They have no intention of following the Constitution,” the minister said.

Vaishnaw said the Constitution teaches citizens to take pride in their work, culture, youth and civilisation, calling the deepam an integral part of India’s heritage. Accusing the Congress of undermining the Constitution, he urged people to unite to protect their rights and work toward a “Viksit Tamil Nadu” and a developed India by 2047.

Showing visuals of ongoing station redevelopment in Tamil Nadu, including work at Madurai railway station, Vaishnaw remarked lightly as the crowd cheered: “Can the chief minister and the Congress stop us from giving the faith that we have as part of this station? See the design of the station. I think we should have a deepam in the station itself.”

Pointing out that nine Vande Bharat services operate in Tamil Nadu, he dismissed claims that the state had been denied these trains because the BJP was in power at the Centre as “frivolous” politics, asserting that the ruling party follows sabka saath, sabka vikaas and works for every region.