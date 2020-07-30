e-paper
TMC leaders absent after plea for online meetings ignored

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:04 IST
New Delhi: Lawmakers from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has 22 members in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha, have been skipping all parliamentary standing committee meetings after their repeated appeals for online attendance were ignored.

Banerjee asked her lawmakers to avoid them citing health issues when two senior lawmakers referred to the resumption of meetings of parliamentary panels amid the Covid-19 pandemic, people aware of the matter said.

A TMC lawmaker was in Delhi on Tuesday but chose not to go for the meeting of a committee he is a member of. Another TMC member skipped a key meeting of a separate panel last week even as many Opposition members wanted her to attend it.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha floor leader, Derek O’Brien, said they were not attending the meetings as it is an issue of principle. “When they can hold several other meetings online, why cannot they hold House panel meetings digitally too?” he asked.

“Many meetings are not having quorum, yet the authorities are not allowing online meetings in this pandemic. Why is the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] afraid of allowing Opposition to scrutinise bills and issues...?”

Several Opposition leaders have been asking Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to allow online meetings of parliamentary panels. But House officials maintain such meetings were not immediately possible online as they involve a change of rules and secrecy issues.

