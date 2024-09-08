TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha slams Opposition calls for Mamata's resignation: ‘Even PM Modi…’

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday once again backed his party chief Mamata Banerjee amid the protests over the August 9 brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Medical College and Hospital. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha.(PTI file)

Stating that it would be unfair to blame any chief minister for the crime, Sinha said,"I have also supported the doctors' protests and at the same time, the anti-rape bill that Mamata ji has brought is historic. It would not be fair to blame any Chief Minister in this case. This case is very shocking and disgusting. But the way this is being politicized, I am with Mamata ji. Being a soldier of Mamta ji, I have presented this issue very well and will do so in the future too."



"I would also appeal to the Governor and the Centre to support this bill and pass it as soon as possible. It is not right to ask for the resignation of CM Mamata. If this is the parameter, then even the Prime Minister will have to resign on issues like Manipur, Hathras, Unnao, Kathua," ANI quoted the actor-turned-politician as saying.



The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is under fire from the opposition over its handling of the Kolkata murder case, that has sparked a nationwide outrage.



TMC MP Jawhar Sircar writes to Mamata, says he will quit politics

Earlier in the day, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar in a letter to Banerjee said he will resign from Parliament and also quit politics as he is “unable to bear with corruption”.



“Believe me, the present spontaneous outpouring of public anger is against this unchecked overbearing attitude of the favoured few and the corrupt. In all my years I have not seen such angst and total no-confidence against the government, even when it says something correct or factual," Sircar wrote.