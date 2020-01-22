‘TMC will fall in 2021 after 7 mn infiltrators are deleted from voters’ list’, predicts BJP’s Bengal boss

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:00 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that seven million Bangladeshi infiltrators are registered as voters in the state and removing their names by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will ensure his party’s victory in the 2021 assembly polls.

Addressing a huge rally in support of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Falakata in Alipurduar district in north Bengal, Ghosh said the infiltrators can be identified and isolated through the NRC.

“20 million illegal infiltrators have entered India from Bangladesh. Of them, 10 million have settled down in Bengal and the rest have spread across the country. Of the 10 million in Bengal, 7 million are registered as voters. TMC got at least five million of these votes. TMC got 24.7 million votes in the Lok Sabha elections and we got 23 million. Once the names of these illegal infiltrators are struck off, TMC’s votes will go down. Ours, on the other hand, will cross 30 million because of CAA. Our victory in 2021 is certain,” said Ghosh at the rally named Abhinandan Yatra.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC recorded 24,757,345 votes (43.69%) in its favour against 23,028,517 votes (40.64%) of the BJP.

His remarks came a few hours after chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Darjeeling, reiterated from a rally that her government will not allow CAA, NRC or National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

Ghosh who was recently reappointed for a second term as BJP chief in Bengal, said that those who vandalised government property during protests against CAA were all infiltrators. “No Indian can vandalise government property. They were all infiltrators,” he said.

TMC leaders shot back at him, daring “Ghosh’s masters in Delhi” to implement any of the three – CAA, NRC or NPR - in Bengal.

“Would Ghosh be kind enough to quote the source of the figures he mentioned? Where did he get the figures from? He wouldn’t be able to answer because all this is said to divert public attention from core issues. They are targeting a particular minority community to create social unrest. People will resist them,” said Tapas Roy, the state’s junior parliamentary affairs minister.

“BJP is dividing people by creating confusion in the names of citizen, refugee and infiltrator,” Roy said.

The CAA has sparked protests in many parts of the country including Bengal and has forced the BJP to launch a countrywide outreach programme to counter opponents of the law who claim that the legislation is unconstitutional.