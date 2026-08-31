Chennai, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna unveiled a highway four-laning project at an estimated cost of ₹947.46 crore, assuring DPRs for 182 other demands put forth by the members in the Assembly. TN Minister unveils ₹947 cr highway four-laning project, assures DPRs for 182 demands

Responding to the grievances expressed by the legislators on the state of road infrastructure across Tamil Nadu, the Public Works Minister informed the House that Detailed Project Report works have already been initiated across key industrial corridors and high-risk accident zones.

The minister revealed that 182 MLAs have submitted formal requests for bypass infrastructure, and assured the House that the government is addressing these demands systematically.

At an extensive discussion on state road infrastructure, during Question Hour in the House, the legislators across party lines raised urgent demands for bypass roads, high-level bridges, and junction upgrades to tackle rising traffic congestion and accident rates.

Arjuna announced a massive plan to upgrade a 43.16 km stretch of National Highway 75 between Pathalampalli and Latheri into a four-lane road. Estimated at ₹947.46 crore, the project incorporates an 11.85 km bypass route spanning 13 villages, with land acquisition currently in progress. The proposal included new bridges, culverts, and major junction improvements, awaiting final administrative approval, he said.

DMK member and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam requested dedicated bypass roads to relieve severe bottlenecks along the busy Madurai-Theni corridor, especially at Usilampatti and Andipatti.

CPI member T Ramachandran called for bypass infrastructure to manage the heavy influx of commercial vehicles originating from nearby industrial hubs.

Cumbum MLA Jagannath Mishra flagged the alarming frequency of fatal road accidents in his constituency, urging immediate bypass solutions.

AIADMK member Arunmozhi Devan pressed for a roundabout or an elevated flyover to curb recurring crashes at major local intersections.

PMK legislator G Kumar requested a high-level bridge linking Agaracheri and Koodanagaram. The Minister responded that the proposal is currently in its initial evaluation stage.

TVK MLA V Sathyabama highlighted the urgent need for road widening and surface strengthening, specifically targeting the Tiruppur–Sirupuluvapatti to 15 Velampalayam stretch and key congestion points.

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