Tokyo Olympics, Kargil Diwas: Top quotes from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the country through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat where he touched upon several topics. This is the 79th edition of the programme.

The Prime Minister began his address by conveying best wishes to the Indian contingent which is participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As India will be observing Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday, PM Modi said the war is a symbol of the valour and discipline of the country’s armed forces, which has been witnessed by the whole world.

He also spoke about the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19), the vaccination drive and the 75th Independence Day which will be celebrated on August 15 next year.

Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister’s address:

> “To support our Olympics team on social media, the ‘Victory Punch Campaign’ has already begun. You also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India,” PM Modi said.

> During his address, Modi urged all citizens to read the thrilling story of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas and salute the brave hearts of the 1999 war.

> PM Modi urged citizens to buy Khadi products and contribute towards a ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’. Ahead of the National Handloom Day, which is on August 7, Modi said, “Let us do everything possible to further popularise handlooms in our lives. The successes of Khadi over the last few years are widely known.”

> The Prime Minister on Sunday also said a recent survey of the central government showed that 75 per cent of those who sent their suggestions and messages to the suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are below 35 years.

> Modi said that apple cultivation is gaining traction in the state of Manipur. “Nowadays, apple cultivation is gaining traction in Ukhrul in Manipur. Farmers here are now cultivating apples in orchards. These people also went to Himachal to take proper training,” he said.

> He also highlighted the importance of water conservation and narrated an incident from his childhood when he faced severe water scarcity. “ We used to yearn for rainfall and therefore saving every single drop of water has been part of our customs.”

> As people are celebrating and will celebrate festivals in the upcoming days, the Prime Minister reiterated that all Covid-19 protocols have to be followed as the viral disease has not gone away yet. “During festivals and gaiety, do remember that corona is not yet gone from amidst us. You don’t have to forget corona-related protocols,” Modi said.

(With agency inputs)