e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Total tests in Delhi at 31-day low for a weekday; RT-PCR up

Total tests in Delhi at 31-day low for a weekday; RT-PCR up

As per the daily health bulletin of the government, 11,651 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Thursday, accounting for 23.7% of the total 49,135 tests in the city. This is the second-highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in the city, after the 11,797 tests done on September 25.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 05:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease at a railway station in New Delhi.
Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease at a railway station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

The number RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19 saw an increase on Friday, even as the number of overall tests dipped in the city to below 50,000 for the first time on a working weekday since September 8.

As per the daily health bulletin of the government, 11,651 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Thursday, accounting for 23.7% of the total 49,135 tests in the city. This is the second-highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in the city, after the 11,797 tests done on September 25.

The Capital added 2,860 cases of Covid-19, and 39 deaths. This took the city’s total infection tally to 303,693 and overall death toll to 5,692.

The positivity rate on Friday rose to 5.82% from 5.1% reported a day ago. On average, a positivity rate of 5.4% was reported over the week.

Though cases have reduced over the last week to 10 days, the number of daily deaths has remained between 30 and 40 for almost a month now, the data shows.

The seven-day average case fatality ratio has gone up from 0.66% on September 15 – when the number of deaths started rising – to 1.41% on Friday.

tags
top news
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
NDA’s Cabinet has no non-BJP minister now
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
‘Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered me a balm’: VIP chief Sahni
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Congress’ Bihar manifesto likely to focus on migrants, job crisis
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Donald Trump to hold first rally since Covid-19 illness in Florida on Monday
Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Organizers cancel October 15 US presidential debate after Trump snubs virtual invite
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
Covid update: China’s origin claim; temple priests infected; Merkel’s warning
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In