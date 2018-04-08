Watch: Ahmedabad-Puri Express without engine rolls 10 km backward in Odisha

Twenty-two coaches of a train automatically rolled backward for about 10 km when its engine was detached at a station in Odisha on Friday night.

The Ahmedabad-Puri Express, which started sliding back around 9.35 pm from Titlagarh station, was stopped by placing stones on the tracks half an hour later at Kesinga staion.

No passengers were injured during the 20 km/h free roll, although it caused a scare among them.

The mishap occurred due to non-application of skid-brakes on the wheels of the coaches when the engine was detached at Titlagarh station, East Coast Railway (ECR) officials said.

“When the engine is detached to be attached at the other end, the coaches should be secured with skids at the wheels. In this case, it appears that the skids have either not been placed or were placed improperly. The facts of the case will be known after a detailed enquiry,” said JP Mishra, ECR PRO.

Passenger shouting for help as the Puri Ahmedabad Express crossed the Kesinga station of Kalahandi Saturday night. The train stopped just outside the station due to higher gradient. @htTweets pic.twitter.com/GVkR0siHlp — Debabrata Mohanty (@debabrata2008) April 8, 2018

The Puri-bound train had arrived at Titlagarh junction in Bolangir district of Odisha at 9.35 pm on Friday night after travelling 1,460 km from Ahmedabad city on Thursday evening.

From Titlagarh, the train was supposed to travel northwards to Puri via Bolangir station, but moved southwards to Kesinga station of Kalahandi, causing panic among passengers.

“We were praying to God to save us from the disaster. We could not know what was happening. We tried to pull the chain but the train did not stop,” said a passenger.

Seven railway employees, including the two drivers of the train, were suspended pending a senior officer-level probe.

“Strictest action would be initiated against the persons for any negligent act endangering safety of trains,” general manager of East Coast Railway, Umesh Singh said.

Officials said the coaches were allowed to roll till Kesinga station as the section had a descending gradient and any intervention would have resulted in an accident.

“The level crossing gates in these sections were closed,” said divisional railway manager of Sambalpur, Joydeep Gupta.

The coaches were brought to a halt at 10.05 pm, half an hour after it started rolling. The railway officials sent another engine to Kesinga which pulled out the coaches at 12.35 am.

Chief safety officer of East Coast Railway, S S Mishra said a special safety drive would be undertaken at all stations in ECR zone where engine reversal of Mail/Express trains happen.

There have been numerous such instances of train engines travelling on their own. In November last year, an electric train engine in Maharashtra travelled on its own for 13 km without its coaches forcing a railway official to chase it on bike and bring it to a halt.