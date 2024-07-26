Travelling to Uttarakhand? Carry garbage bag, bin in vehicle or be ready to face action

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday directed authorities to enforce the rule mandating all vehicles entering the state to have garbage bags and dustbins. Representative image: The Uttarakhand government has mandated garbage bags and dustbins in all vehicles entering the state to prevent illegal dumping of garbage

The Uttarakhand transport department will be required to run checks on incoming vehicles at all entry points, reported The Times of India.

Letters were also sent to transport officers of neighbouring states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ensure their cooperation and compliance.

If vehicles do not comply with the rules, then they will be fined and will not be issued a trip card that allows them to travel in the state.

The move by the Uttarakhand government is an attempt to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the Himalayan state and prevent illegal garbage dumping.

Authorities stressed the responsibility of tourists and operators in keeping the surroundings clean and not litter, especially on routes to Char Dham and other popular tourist destinations.

Before issuing trip cards to vehicles, it should be ensured that they have a dustbin or garbage bag installed, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said.

Chief secretary Raturi also said, "Uttarakhand is a tourist state. Maintaining the natural cleanliness of the state and protecting its environment is the collective responsibility of its residents as well as lakhs of tourists and devotees who visit the state every year."

In Goa, another state that invites many tourists, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the existing legislation will be amended to ensure stricter penalties, revoking permits of vehicles for one year if they were caught illegally dumping garbage.