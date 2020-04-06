Tripura reports first case of Covid-19, becomes 4th state in Northeast to be affected

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:22 IST

Tripura reported its first Covid-19 case when a 45-year-old woman tested positive on Monday, a senior official of the state’s health department said.

The woman had recently returned from Assam. She is now in an isolation ward at a government hospital in Agartala.

“The patient has been confirmed to have been affected by Covid-19. She has been isolated at GBP Hospital,” Family Welfare and Preventive Medicines Director Dr. Radha Debbarma said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to his Twitter asking for calm and urging citizens to stay home during the lockdown.

“Alert! First # COVID-19 positive case detected at Tripura. The patient is from Udaipur. Don’t Panic, we are taking proper care of the patient. Stay Home Stay Safe,” he tweeted.

West district magistrate Dr. Sandeep Mahatme issued a notice to the rapid response team members to prepare a list of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other patients at the hospital who came in contact with the Covid-19 patient and her family members by tonight.

Tripura became the fourth state in the Northeast after Manipur, Mizoram and Assam to report coronavirus.

A total 7665 people with travel history have completed 14-day observation periods so far. Currently, 115 people are under institutional quarantine and 2443 people are under home quarantine in Tripura.

Two hundred and twenty three samples were collected and tested till now. All of them were negative.

The woman who tested positive on Monday was not part of these tests.