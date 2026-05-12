Trust vote ahead, signs of cracks in Vijay's TN alliance over astrologer as OSD. But he's got ‘rebels’ as lifeline

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay is barely a couple of days in office, but his government is already showing signs of some strain. A controversial appointment, reactions from coalition partners, and a fractured opposition party are together shaping the early political landscape of the new chapter for the actor-turned-politician. Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay during the state assembly session in Chennai on May 12. (Photo: YT/TN assembly)

He faces a trust vote in the assembly on Wednesday, May 13, but the disagreement has not yet blown up to a dangerous levels for his nascent government. He may now have some backup anyway.

Appointment that sparked a row On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order appointing astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political) to the Chief Minister. The move was not entirely surprising to those who have followed Vijay's political rise closely.

Vettrivel, who also serves as a spokesperson for Vijay's party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been practising astrology for nearly four decades. He is widely believed to have been a key adviser to Vijay through his political journey.

He had publicly predicted a TVK victory well before votes were counted, and was among the first to reach Vijay's residence when results confirmed his party's stunning electoral debut on May 4.

His influence appears to extend to matters of timing as well. Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled for 3:45 pm on May 10, was moved forward to 10 in the morning, reportedly on Vettrivel's recommendation of a more auspicious time. Vijay has not spoken to the media, nor has his party spoken on the issue.