TTD files police complaint against firm for suppling adulterated ghee

HYDERABAD: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala, on Wednesday filed a formal police complaint against Tamil Nadu-based dairy firm, AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd, for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee to the temple in July this year, people familiar with the matter said. (X/TTDevasthanams)

The complaint was lodged with the Tirupati town police after the government set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by inspector general of police Sarvashresht Tripathi to probe into the recent allegations of adulteration of ghee used in the making of “laddu prasadam”.

In his complaint, TTD general manager (procurement) P Muralikrishna said the temple management placed an order with AR Dairy Foods on May 15 for supply of 10 lakh kg of ghee to the temple for making of laddu prasadam. The firm supplied four tankers of ghee on June 12, 20 and 25 and July 6.

“The TTD used this ghee for making of prasadam after conducting the quality testing of this ghee using old methods, but it did not go in for adulteration testing. In view of the various complaints from pilgrims over the lack of quality of laddu, the TTD decided to get the adulteration test done at National Dairy Development Board (NDDB),” Muralikrishna said.

Accordingly, TTD collected the ghee samples from four tankers supplied by AP Dairy Foods on July 6 and June 12 and sent them to NDDB labs for adulteration testing.

“The reports indicated that the ghee samples had tested positive for presence of vegetable and animal fat,” he said in the complaint.

Muralikrishna said show-cause notices were issued to the company on July 22, 23 and 27 seeking an explanation. The company responded on September 4, denying the adulteration charge. Subsequently, the TTD ordered for an inquiry, he said.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress party headed by former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, which has been the target of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the adulterated ghee row, said Naidu’s allegatoins were driven by political motives and had deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees.

“In light of this, the party is calling for participation in temple poojas on September 28th to purify Tirumala’s sacredness and restore the honour of Lord Venkateswara’s prasadam,” Reddy said in a post on X.

Jagan urged people to oppose Naidu’s false claims that Tirumala’s sacred laddu prasadam was adulterated with animal fat. It not only misled devotees, but also tarnished the revered image of Lord Venkateswara, he said.