Karur stampede: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on TVK's plea for independent probe today

The Supreme Court will pronounce orders on the petitions filed by actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party seeking independent investigation into the Karur stampede today at 10.30 am. The Karur stampede site where 41 people were killed at a political rally last month. (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

Earlier, TVK had sought an investigation probe monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge in the stampede at Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur that claimed at least 40 lives in September.

The TVK approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging a Madras high court order constituting a special investigation team (SIT). The petition, filed by TVK’s secretary Aadhav Arjuna, was mentioned before Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai, who agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday -- the same day the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a similar plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Anandan seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

In its plea, the TVK sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that the high court’s SIT, comprising only Tamil Nadu police officers, would not inspire public confidence. The party alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by miscreants behind the stampede, and argued that a probe by the state police would not be impartial.

Soon after at least 40 people were killed in the stampede at Vijay's rally, blame-game erupted. An FIR filed at Karur town police station charged TVK’s Karur (north) district secretary Madhiazhagan, general secretary Bussy Anand, and joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 125 (endangering life of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police ruled out any intelligence failure and said that Vijay arrived at late to the rally and people had been waiting almost the entire day.

The police on ground had asked organisers to stop Vijay’s specially designed campaign bus at least 50 metres before the designated spot. “But, they insisted on parking where they had planned. And for 10 minutes, the leader (Vijay) didn’t come out of the vehicle which made the crowd go restless because they wanted to see him,” Devasirvatham said.

The TVK had reportedly sought permission for 10,000 people, but the the crowd swelled to around 25,000. Cops said that the party had not made ample arrangements such as drinking water and didn’t follow the conditions laid down by the police while giving permission.