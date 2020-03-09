e-paper
Twitter user asked for PM Modi’s password. He got a witty reply

Chennai’s Sneha Mohandoss, who was chosen as one of the seven women achievers for her inspiring fight against hunger, replied saying “New India... Try logging in”.

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:07 IST
The Twitter user had asked for the password to PM’s account posting, “Please password bata dijiye”.(PTI)
         

Chennai-based Sneha Mohandoss, one of the woman achievers who got to handle Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media handles on Sunday, gave a witty reply when a netizen asked for the password of PM’s Twitter handle.

Mohandoss, who was chosen as one of the seven women achievers for her inspiring fight against hunger, replied saying “New India... Try logging in”.

The Twitter user had asked for the password to PM’s account and posted, “Please password bata dijiye”.

Mohandoss and seven other women achievers took on Prime Minister’s social media accounts and shared their stories on Sunday. They also got a chance to interact with people, answer their queries and talk more about their respective initiatives to make the world a better place.

From a cleanliness crusader from Kanpur, Kashmiri artisan to a bomb blast survivor and a water innovator - the women achievers shared their stories that were studded with inspiration, grit and determination.

The nation lauded the prime minister for introducing these Indian ‘superwomen’ to the world and inspiring millions.

In his gesture to pay tribute to the “woman power” or “Nari Shakti”, the prime minister had said that he will give up his social media accounts on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

