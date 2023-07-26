Home / India News / Watch: Teens stuck for an hour in overflowing river in Udaipur, rescued

Watch: Teens stuck for an hour in overflowing river in Udaipur, rescued

BySanskriti Falor
Jul 26, 2023 11:46 AM IST

A team of 12 Civil Defence officials reached the spot and after around 25 minutes of continous efforts, the two men were rescued.

Two young men, who were stuck in the middle of a swollen river in Morwaniya village in Rajasthan's Udaipur while they were trying to cross it on a motorbike, were rescued by a Civil Defence team on Wednesday.

The two local teenagers held onto a railing as the river was overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall. (Twitter/ANI)
The two local teenagers held onto a railing as the river was overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall. (Twitter/ANI)

The two teenagers from nearby locality held onto a railing as the river was overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall. A team of 12 Civil Defence officials reached the spot and after around 25 minutes of continous efforts, the two men were rescued.

Kailash, a member of Civil Defence, told news agency ANI that the two men entered the river to shoot a video.

Kailash said, “The incharge informed me and asked me to prepare a team and come to Ubeshwarji Marg near the Army campus. He said that the river was overflowing and two kids had gotten stuck on it. Their bike had flowed with the river, but the two teens were hanging onto a railing.”

Kailash said that it was extremely difficult to reach the spot where the two youths were stuck. He said, “The water was flowing over a bridge. To reach the duo, we had to cross two bridge where the flow of water was up to two feet high. We crossed the bridges in a truck and reached the spot.”

He added that it took around 25 minutes of constant efforts and with the use of hydraulic crane, which was brought from the Army campus, the two teens were rescued. “We also recovered their bike and handed it over to the Police.”

“The water is flowing at a very high speed due to heavy rainfall. This is why the river was overflowing to upto two-three feet high. They were very lucky that there was a railing on the bridge, which they held on to. They were stuck over around an hour there. It is a big thing that we reached there on time and their lives were saved,” Kailash said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out