Watch: Teens stuck for an hour in overflowing river in Udaipur, rescued

Two young men, who were stuck in the middle of a swollen river in Morwaniya village in Rajasthan's Udaipur while they were trying to cross it on a motorbike, were rescued by a Civil Defence team on Wednesday. The two local teenagers held onto a railing as the river was overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall. (Twitter/ANI)

The two teenagers from nearby locality held onto a railing as the river was overflowed due to incessant heavy rainfall. A team of 12 Civil Defence officials reached the spot and after around 25 minutes of continous efforts, the two men were rescued.

Kailash, a member of Civil Defence, told news agency ANI that the two men entered the river to shoot a video.

Kailash said, “The incharge informed me and asked me to prepare a team and come to Ubeshwarji Marg near the Army campus. He said that the river was overflowing and two kids had gotten stuck on it. Their bike had flowed with the river, but the two teens were hanging onto a railing.”

Kailash said that it was extremely difficult to reach the spot where the two youths were stuck. He said, “The water was flowing over a bridge. To reach the duo, we had to cross two bridge where the flow of water was up to two feet high. We crossed the bridges in a truck and reached the spot.”

He added that it took around 25 minutes of constant efforts and with the use of hydraulic crane, which was brought from the Army campus, the two teens were rescued. “We also recovered their bike and handed it over to the Police.”

“The water is flowing at a very high speed due to heavy rainfall. This is why the river was overflowing to upto two-three feet high. They were very lucky that there was a railing on the bridge, which they held on to. They were stuck over around an hour there. It is a big thing that we reached there on time and their lives were saved,” Kailash said.

