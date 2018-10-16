Two Goa Congress legislators leave for Delhi; may join BJP

Two Goa Congress legislators Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar Monday midnight left for Delhi amidst speculations that they may join the BJP.

A senior BJP leader said they were likely to meet BJP president Amit Shah in the national capital.

“Both the Congress MLAs will be resigning from Congress party on Tuesday and joining the BJP,” a senior BJP leader told PTI.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 10:09 IST