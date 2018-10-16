Today in New Delhi, India
Two Goa Congress legislators leave for Delhi; may join BJP

A senior BJP leader said Goa Congress legislators Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkarwere likely to meet BJP president Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday.

Two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar (in pic) and Dayanand Sopte left for Delhi on Monday night(ANI photo)

Two Goa Congress legislators Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar Monday midnight left for Delhi amidst speculations that they may join the BJP.

A senior BJP leader said they were likely to meet BJP president Amit Shah in the national capital.

“Both the Congress MLAs will be resigning from Congress party on Tuesday and joining the BJP,” a senior BJP leader told PTI.

