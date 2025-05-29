Two ‘hybrid terrorists’ of Lashkar caught by security forces in Kashmir's Shopian

They were caught after security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch.
Security forces have caught two 'Hybrid militants' of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Hybrid militants are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.
As per the official statement issued by police, the two terrorists were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam. They were caught after security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch.
Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds (7.62x39mm), two hand grenades and two pouches were also recovered from the terrorists.
"The area was effectively cordoned and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," officials told news agency PTI.
The officials added that an FIR has been filed against the two and a detailed investigation has also been launched in the case.