Two ‘hybrid terrorists’ of Lashkar caught by security forces in Kashmir's Shopian

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2025 09:57 AM IST

They were caught after security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch.

Security forces have caught two 'Hybrid militants' of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Hybrid militants are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

The two terrorists surrendered to Shopian police after an operation was launched in the Baskuchan area. (X/@ANI)
The two terrorists surrendered to Shopian police after an operation was launched in the Baskuchan area. (X/@ANI)

As per the official statement issued by police, the two terrorists were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam. They were caught after security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch.

Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds (7.62x39mm), two hand grenades and two pouches were also recovered from the terrorists.

"The area was effectively cordoned and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," officials told news agency PTI.

The officials added that an FIR has been filed against the two and a detailed investigation has also been launched in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

