Two minor Assam girls missing since February 12, rescued in Bihar: Police

Silchar: Two girls aged between 15 and 16, who went missing from Assam’s Jorhat district on February 12, were rescued in Bihar, police said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

The girls from the Kalyanpur area of Jorhat’s Mariani town went missing on February 12, and their family members lodged a missing complaint the next day.

According to preliminary reports, they were rescued by their family members, who found them at a railway station while the duo were returning to Assam from Bengaluru.

According to the family members, they called the girls on their mobile phones and convinced them to return home.

“We traced their mobiles in Bengaluru and found that they were travelling. However, their parents on Thursday informed us that the girls were rescued from near West Bengal’s Malda railway station,” police said.

The family said they were trying to find the reason why these two girls left home.

“Family members also insisted that the girls should not be interrogated at this moment because of the trauma they had to go through,” a senior police officer said.

However, the family members alleged that the police were negligent and did not respond to their appeals.

“Both the girls are minors and we were worried that they were kidnapped by human traffickers. But despite our appeals, the police ignored the matter,” the family members alleged.