Two Telangana boys set themselves ablaze over love affair with classmate: Cops

In a tragic end to a teenage romance, two schoolboys in Jagitial in Telangana committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze Sunday evening after discovering that they loved the same girl, police said.

Both the tenth standard boys were 16 years old and went to private school in Jagitial, about 200 km north of Hyderabad.

Police said the two boys went to a deserted place near the town’s Mission Compound area at around 7.30 pm, where they drank beer before dousing themselves with petrol which they had brought with them and setting themselves ablaze.

Passers-by who heard their cries, immediately rushed there and took them to a local area hospital, but one of the boys died on the way. The other who sustained 85% burns was shifted to Karimnagar district hospital, where he succumbed to the burns late in the night.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that a love affair with a common girlfriend could be the reason for the incident. The family members also suspected involvement of a third person in the incident,” Jaigitial town circle police inspector Prakash said. “Further investigations will throw more light on the actual reasons for the deaths.”

Independent inquiries revealed that both the boys were in love with their classmate without each other’s knowledge. “When they realised that they were in love with the same girl, they got upset and decided to end their lives,” a local reporter of a vernacular daily said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 11:39 IST