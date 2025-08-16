Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to contest municipal elections together: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will unite for the upcoming municipal elections. In July, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a stage at the Worli Dome in Mumbai as they held a joint rally (AFP)

"Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will contest municipal elections together and win. The combined strength of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, along with the unity of the Marathi people, is the key to victory in elections," Sanjay Raut said.

In July, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a stage at the Worli Dome in Mumbai as they held a joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as the third language.

The Thackeray brothers garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a joint rally of their parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), at the Worli Dome in Mumbai.

While addressing the 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he has come to "stay together" with his brother Raj Thackeray.

"We have come together to stay together", Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing the gathering.

The BMC elections are expected to be held in October this year.