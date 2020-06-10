e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Uddhav warns of hard Maharashtra lockdown if current restrictions not honoured

Uddhav warns of hard Maharashtra lockdown if current restrictions not honoured

Uddhav Thackeray has expressed concerns over violations of restrictions that could lead to further spread of the coronavirus.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:15 IST
Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Over one lakh cases have been registered in Maharashtra for violations of restrictions imposed during the lockdown.
Over one lakh cases have been registered in Maharashtra for violations of restrictions imposed during the lockdown.(PTI Photo)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray says his government has been insisting with the centre for the resumption of local train services to facilitate commute of personnel involved in the delivery of essential and emergency work. He also warned that lockdown could be clamped again in the state if the residents failed to honour the current level of restrictions.

“We have been demanding for the resumption of the local rail services from the Centre. The hospital staff and other workforce engaged in essential and emergency services are finding it difficult to commute from far off areas to Mumbai. Some of them are not even able to report to the duty. The resumption of the locals is very important for the ease of this workforce,” Thackeray said.

CM said he had first raised the issue of the resumption of suburban rail services with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference about a month ago.

Thackeray also served a warning to people in the state to follow the restrictions put in place to check the rise of coronavirus disease failing which the state may be forced to clamp a hard lockdown to contain the virus which has already infected 90,787 people in the state, which is the highest among all Indian states.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Earlier according to data released by Maharashtra Police, a total of 124,369 cases have been registered in the state under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code since March 22 for violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. Of these, about 846 accused were arrested in cases of assault on policemen, according to news agency ANI.

Thackeray said that though relaxations were important for the revival of the economy, the government may be compelled to withdraw them if the norms are not followed.

Also Read: ‘Over one lakh booked for violating Covid-19 lockdown norms in Maharashtra

“The lockdown has been extended till June 30 with the relaxations rolled out recently. We were however shocked with the crowding witnessed at some places after the first phase of relaxations under Mission Begin Again came into effect. People of Maharashtra have been cooperating well with the state government, but any type of violation of restrictions will force us to impose the lockdown again,” Thackeray said.

tags
top news
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In